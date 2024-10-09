Journalists from Al Jazeera and other Qatari media celebrate the Oct. 7 massacre

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 9 de octubre, 2024

A year after the Oct. 7 massacre, a day Israel and the world remembered with deep sadness, pain and outrage due to the horrors committed by Hamas and other terrorist groups. Many paid tribute to the victims and demanded for the release of the hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip. However, a large number of journalists in Qatar, especially from the Al Jazeera news network, celebrated the brutal attack in which 1,200 people were killed and around 240 were kidnapped.

It should be noted that several journalists from Al Jazeera, the media outlet that functions as the propaganda arm of Qatar, published a series of fake news stories during the Gaza war, and some of its employees were even accused of participating in the Oct. 7 massacre.

In order to reveal the true face of Al Jazeera and other Qatari media, and even of the Qatari regime, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) published a list of some antisemitic hate speech with which several reporters expressed their joy over the massacre and rejoiced at the suffering of the victims.

Antisemitic messages from Al Jazeera journalists on the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre



The organization noted that journalist Jamal Rayyan, anchor for Al Jazeera, stated on X that Oct. 7 "is the day that restored the honor and prestige of [our] nation." However, he later deleted the post.

Sanaa El-Younoussi, editor of Al Jazeera in English, expressed on X her wish that all days were like that of the Oct. 7 massacre.

MEMRI also mentioned Yasser Abu Hilalah, former director general of Al Jazeera, who re-shared the message he had written on Oct. 7, 2023, on X, when he stated that "what is happening is a rewriting of history... as if we are in a dream and not reality!... We must not turn the Arab humiliation into doctrine and an inescapable reality. Here they are, challenging the most arrogant force with the simplest of weapons and with the strongest will and belief... Oh Allah, be with them and they have nothing but you." Abu Hilalah noted in the post that he had written these words a year ago. He added that the "#AlAqsaFlood rewrote history," referring to the Oct. 7 attack.

Another Al Jazeera host who celebrated the massacre was Ahmed Mansour, who posted on X a montage of photos of terrorists invading Israel on the day of the historic attack and wrote: "The defeat of October 7 will remain the greatest defeat of the Israeli entity and the Zionist movement since its establishment." He added that "Israel's wounds from the attack have not healed and will never heal, and no one will succeed in erasing them."

Journalists from other Qatari media also praised the brutal terrorist attack on October 7



As mentioned, the antisemitic messages, in which Qatari journalists praised the Oct. 7 massacre and mocked the victims, were not published only by Al Jazeera employees.

Qatari journalist Abdullah bin Hamad Aal Athbah, former editor of the Qatari newspaper Al Arab, also expressed his joy over the massacre. "A year has passed since the blessed Al-Aqsa Flood began on October 7, which shattered the dream of the Jews and the Zionists and of Zionism. This is the campaign of liberation through which occupied Palestine restored the honor of the Islamic nation and stopped the project of the expansion of imperialism in our Arab region. Palestine fights in all our names, and there is no honor for the pro-Zionist [Arabs]. Thank you Gaza," he said.

Jaber Al Harmi, editor of Qatari newspaper Al Sharq, wrote on X: "October 7, 2023, marked the start of a new phase on the path to the restoration of our rights. A phase that has begun and will not be stopped other than by the expulsion of the occupier."

In a post on X, Qatari columnist Abdulla Al-Amadi, who also writes for Al Sharq, argued, among other hateful messages, that "The 7th of October 2023 was the day that Allah humiliated this regime & made it flounder for a year like a rabid wounded dog seeking its end, which became more or less close inshallah [God willing]."

Former Egyptian soccer player Mohamed Aboutrika, who currently works as a sports commentator for the Qatari channel beIN Sports, posted on his X account that the Oct. 7 massacre was "the most important event in modern history. The day when a group of men from this nation brought down on the Zionist occupation the disaster it deserved, for its rampaging and crimes that have continued for over 70 years."