IDF issues evacuation orders in Nabatiye and other towns north of the Litani River

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is continuing its operations inside Lebanon and has issued evacuation orders for new locations in southern Lebanon. In a statement made by IDF Arabic-language spokesmen, the military is urging civilians to evacuate towns north of the Litano River for the first time.

Nabatiye is one of the 25 towns that the Israeli army has asked people to evacuate. It is the most populated city in the southern region of the country and is located about four miles from the Litani. This river marks the northern boundary of the area patrolled by the Lebanese Armed Forces and the United Nations Blue Helmets mission which is part of the Security Council resolution 1701. It was adopted in 2006 to end the third Israeli intervention in Lebanon and to demilitarize the southern region.

It is also the line behind which the Lebanese military has repositioned itself after IDF light brigades advanced and definitely entered Lebanon last Monday. However, Lebanese armed militants are still present on the southern bank of the Litani, in towns such as Bint Jbeil.

Israeli forces entered Lebanon last Monday, aiming to disrupt Hezbollah terrorist cells that have been operating in southern Lebanon and launching rocket attacks on northern Israel since the start of the Gaza fighting.

"Hezbollah's activity compels the IDF to act against it. The IDF does not wish to harm them," said Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, in a statement he posted on X. "For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately. Anyone who is near Hezbollah operatives, their facilities or their weapons, puts themselves in danger," the spokesman said.

Along with this, Avichay Adraee's statement urges civilians not to drive vehicles on the southern bank of the Litani nor to go from the north to the south.

Israel addresses arms smuggling on the Syrian border Israel Defense Forces spokespersons addressed the issue of arms smuggling into Lebanon from Syria. These military materials, originating from Iran, ultimately make it to the Hezbollah terrorist group via the Masnaa road.



This road bypasses the anti-Lebanon mountain range and Mount Hermon, connecting Syria to the Bekaa Valley, a north-south oriented corridor along Lebanon's eastern border.



The IDF assures that if weapons trafficking into Hezbollah hands continues, its forces will have to intervene to prevent the use of the Masnaa road for these purposes.

Lebanon confirms the death of three soldiers of its Armed Forces

A Lebanese soldier was killed in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Army announced Wednesday. In the same attack, another soldier was wounded. They were in Taybé, in the south bank of the Litani, where they were participating in rescue operations following an Israeli attack together with the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC).

Four members of the LRC were also wounded. Earlier in the week, another Lebanese serviceman was killed by Israeli fire at a roadblock. They are joined by a third uniformed member of the Lebanese government forces who was killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit a military post in Bint Jbeil, according to the French-language Lebanese media L'Orient-Le Jour.

According to reports, the Lebanese military returned fire. It was the first time this has happened since the start of the Israeli campaign in Lebanon.

Hezbollah continues to launch rockets at Israel

Despite the Israeli army's incursions inside Lebanon, the Shiite terrorist group has maintained the operability of many of its missile and rocket launchers, continuing to harass northern Israel. On Wednesday, the IDF reported that at least a hundred projectiles were launched from Lebanon into Israel.

Alarms went off in several of Israel's border towns, which have been evacuated since shortly after the invasion of Gaza. The number of rockets being launched from Lebanon increases hourly but has not left any casualties or substantial damage.

Israel announces that the Hamas leader in Gaza was killed The IDF and the Shin Bet, the interior intelligence agency, confirmed that Rawhi Mushtaha, a senior Hamas official and de facto leader of the Gaza Strip, was killed in an Israeli strike several months ago. According to Israeli officials, Mushtaha was targeted in an attack in the Gaza Strip three months ago, along with Hamas officials Sameh al-Siraj, who held the Security portfolio in the political bureau, and Sami Odeh, head of the "general security mechanism." The IDF now confirms that all three were killed in the attack.

Israel attacks Lebanese suburbs again

In Lebanon's capital, Beirut, new Israeli airstrikes were reported in several neighborhoods throughout the city. In one of these bombings, Israeli fighter jets targeted Hezbollah's "intelligence and communications" facilities in Beirut, the Lebanese capital.

According to the IDF, the targets included intelligence division agents, surveillance equipment, headquarters and other infrastructure. The liberal Lebanese media L'Orient-Le Jour identified this target as Hezbollah's "press center."

The IDF posted images of the moment when its fighters hit the facility.