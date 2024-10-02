Two devices explode near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen

Danish police are investigating the incident, which has left no injuries or significant damage. Voice / Christian Camacho

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 2 de octubre, 2024

Two explosions took place overnight near the Israeli Embassy in Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen. Danish police said they are investigating the incident.

"No one was injured and we are conducting preliminary inquiries at the scene," police said. The detonations, of which the extent was not detailed, took place in the "immediate vicinity" of the Israeli Embassy, said Jakob Hansen, a police spokesman.

Danish authorities are cautious and have yet to find a direct link between the explosions and the Israeli Embassy. However, this incident comes while the Middle East is on high alert following the massive Iranian missile attack on Israel.

The Israeli Embassy is located in the outskirts of Copenhagen, in the affluent area of Hellerup, a neighborhood where there are other diplomatic delegations, such as those of Romania, Thailand, Iran and Turkey.

In addition to the Iranian missile attack, this Tuesday, two men also carried out an attack in Tel Aviv. These two individuals opened fire with a rifle on several people who were using the Tel Aviv - Jaffa public transportation network.