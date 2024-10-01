Former Iranian president reveals head of Iran’s anti-Mossad unit was a Mossad agent

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad claimed that the head of the operations unit that Tehran had set up to thwart Mossad operations turned out to be an agent of the Israeli intelligence agency.

Speaking to CNN Turk, the former Iranian leader maintained that "Israel carried out complex operations inside Iran. It could easily obtain information." It added: "In Iran they are still silent about this. The person who was in charge of the unit in Iran against Israel was an Israeli agent."

Ahmadinejad, who ruled Iran from 2005 to 2013, further claimed that there were 20 other members in the unit who also worked for the Israeli intelligence service.

According to the former Iranian leader, these agents were the ones who in 2018 managed to steal documents with information on Tehran's nuclear program and collaborated on the elimination of Iran's nuclear scientists.

Israeli news portal Ynet noted that in 2022, Ali Younesi, minister of intelligence during Ahmadinejad's tenure, admitted that the Mossad had penetrated many sectors of the government in the prior 10 years, so all senior officials in the country should fear for their lives.