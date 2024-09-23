Zelensky arrives in the U.S. to present his "victory plan" to Biden

Published by AFP Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 23 de septiembre, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky arrived in the United States on Sunday to present the details of his "victory plan" for ending the Russian invasion to Biden.

"We arrived in the United States of America," Zelensky posted on social media. "The plan for the victory of Ukraine will be on the table of all our allies."

Zelensky will also present his proposals to presidential candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, who earlier promised the Ukrainian leader that, if he wins in November, he would end the war with Russia.

The visit comes after a summer of intense fighting, with Moscow advancing rapidly in eastern Ukraine while Kiev holds on to swathes of Russia's Kursk region through successful counteroffensives.

In recent weeks, Kiev has been unsuccessfully lobbying its Western allies to allow them to use long-range weapons to attack targets inside Russia.

The Ukrainian president hopes to convince Biden on Thursday at a meeting to change his mind.

A decisive fall



This Sunday, Zelensky visited an ammunition factory in Pennsylvania, where 155-mm artillery shells are produced.

"I began my visit to the United States by expressing my gratitude to all the employees at the plant and by reaching agreements to expand cooperation between Pennsylvania and our Zaporizhzhia," Zelensky posted on his profile on X. "It is in places like this where you can truly feel that the democratic world can prevail. Thanks to people like these—in Ukraine, in America, and in all partner countries—who work tirelessly to ensure that life is protected."

Scranton, Pennsylvania. I visited a plant that manufactures 155 mm artillery shells. Now, for our warriors who are defending not only our country, not only Ukraine, the plant will be ramping up production.



The Ukrainian leader is scheduled to visit New York and Washington, where he will continue his tour of the United States.

The Ukrainian leader predicted that the coming weeks will decide how more than 30 months of fighting, in which thousands of people have died, will end. In particular, he said that this fall will be decisive for the war and that Biden will be the first president to see the Ukrainian proposal for ending the Russian invasion.

This Zelensky tour is critical because it comes in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, which features two eventual successors to Biden who have different plans on the Ukraine issue.

Harris has said she would continue with current policies, however, Trump, like many Republicans, has been highly critical of Washington's huge aid packages toward Kiev.

That is why the meeting with Trump is especially important for Zelensky and Ukraine, considering that the U.S. election race is very close and either candidate could win.