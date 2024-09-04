ISIS orders attacks on European Jews as it organizes attacks in Israel

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 4 de septiembre, 2024

The terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) has urged its followers to carry out attacks against Jews in Europe in order to support Palestinians in the context of the war in Gaza.

In an editorial entitled "Jihad in Europe," published by the Al-Naba organization, the radical Islamists noted that they expect their Muslim supporters to carry out more attacks in Germany and "other crusader countries."

In addition, ISIS stated in the brief that its followers should target Jews through acts of murder or arson.

ISIS targets Israel



Israeli security forces recently arrested a 16-year-old Arab man, a resident of Jerusalem, who has been accused of attempting to recruit for ISIS his schoolmates in the Beit Hanina neighborhood.

Following an investigation by Israeli authorities, it was discovered that the teenager had been disseminating ISIS content at school, praising its members and their ideology, as well as identifying himself to his classmates as a member and an ardent supporter of the terrorist group.

The teenager had also expressed a desire to perpetrate terrorist attacks and join ISIS in Iraq.

"The teachers at the school knew about this and did nothing and did not inform the authorities," said the head of the police investigation team.

In addition, the Shin Bet, Israel's internal security service, and police recently announced that they succeeded in dismantling a terrorist cell, composed of three Arab residents of southern Israel, which was planning to perpetrate an attack in the Jewish state.

The investigation revealed that one of the suspects planned to recruit others after watching ISIS and Taliban content.