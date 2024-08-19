Odd: Norway defends Palestinians, but its diplomats don't want to work in Palestinian Territory

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 19 de agosto, 2024

Norway announced Saturday the closure of its office to the Palestinian Authority following Israel's decision to cancel the diplomatic status of Norwegian officials working as its representatives for Palestine-related matters.

The Norwegian officials, who were due to leave Israel, were considered their country's representatives to the Palestinian Authority but physically worked at the Norwegian embassy in Tel Aviv, prompting mockery on social media due to the fact that no Norwegian official seems to want to work in the Palestinian-controlled territories.

In response to Norway's decision to close its representation for the Palestinian Authority, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated, "Whoever acts against us, we will act against him. We will continue to defend the status and national dignity of the State of Israel."

Katz added that the sanction imposed was implemented in response to what he described as Norway's recognition of a "Palestinian-Hamasite state following the October 7 massacre and its support for the issuance of arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials."

Norwegian government's criticism of Jerusalem



Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide issued a statement asserting that "as a result of the Netanyahu government's decision to no longer facilitate Norway's representation to the Palestinian Authority, our Representative Office in Al Ram in Palestine must be closed as of today"

The Norwegian minister also took aim at the Israeli authorities noting that "the Netanyahu government's decision to be extreme and unreasonable. This decision seeks to target the Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority and all those who defend international law, the two-state solution and the Palestinians' legitimate right to self-determination."

Espen stressed that "the Netanyahu government's decision obviously has consequences for our work in Palestine," but clarified, "we will continue our active work to achieve a sustainable two-state solution, which we believe is in the best interests of the security of both Israelis and Palestinians and for the other countries in the Middle East."