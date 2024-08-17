Argentine police dismantle an Islamist cell planning attacks against the Jewish community

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 17 de agosto, 2024

Argentina's Ministry of National Security reported Friday the dismantling of a terrorist organization of Islamist ideology that had planned attacks in the province of Mendoza. According to initial reports, the target of the Islamists was the Argentine Jewish community.

The Argentine police authorities arrested seven members of this terrorist group. According to the Argentine media Infobae, the investigation began as a result of threats received by an Argentine Jewish journalist. As a result of this event, the Prosecutor's Office was able to uncover a radical Islamist cell with intent to kill.

According to the media, during the investigation, they found messages of anti-Christian and anti-Jewish propaganda that the detainees shared through various social networks. They also found plans for attacks against the Western community in Mendoza. The Argentine Minister of National Security, Patricia Bullrich, links this group with the terrorists of the Islamic State and the Taliban Emirate of Afghanistan.