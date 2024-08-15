Brazilian Supreme Court judge used illegally obtained reports to prosecute Bolsonaro supporters

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 15 de agosto, 2024

A report revealed that a judge on Brazil's Supreme Federal Court allegedly used illegally obtained reports to persecute supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The report, published by a local media outlet (Folha de Sao Paulo), suggests that Judge Alexandre de Moraes, known for his critical stance toward Bolsonaro, made use of documents that had not been obtained through proper legal procedures. These were used in the investigation into the alleged involvement of Bolsonaro supporters in protests that took place after the 2022 elections.

Documents collected without judicial authorization

The documents in question were allegedly collected without the necessary judicial authorization, which calls into question the legality of the investigation and the judicial measures that followed. Among the targets of these investigations are former officials of the Bolsonaro administration, political leaders and media figures associated with the conservative movement in Brazil.

Former President Bolsonaro has not yet made statements on these new revelations. However, his allies have called the report further evidence of what they consider a "witch hunt" against the conservative movement in Brazil.

This scandal threatens to increase distrust in the Brazilian judicial system and could have repercussions for future investigations and legal proceedings involving political figures. Meanwhile, it is expected that the opposition will demand an independent review of judicial proceedings to ensure that the constitutional guarantees of all citizens, regardless of their political affiliation, are respected.