Brazil: commercial airplane with 62 people on board crashes in residential area of Sao Paulo

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

A Voepass Linhas Aéreas airplane carrying 62 people on board (58 passengers and 4 crew members) crashed in a residential area in the city of Vinhedo - according to the fire department - in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The accident caused a fire and a large column of smoke visible from afar.

The country's president, Lula da Silva, called for a moment of silence for all the victims of the accident, since, in his words, "It seems that all the passengers died."

The images shared on social networks show the moment when the plane descends and crashes. The images also show the fire and smoke caused by the crash.

The airline released a statement in which it confirmed the incident on "flight 2283 - plane PS - VPB." It stated that it "used all means to support those involved" and that "there is still no information on how the accident occurred or the situation of the people on board."

News in development.