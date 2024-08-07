The US, Australia, Canada and the Philippines conduct military exercises in the South China Sea in the face of the threat of China

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 7 de agosto, 2024

The West continues to be on alert for what may happen in the South China Sea. In recent hours, the United States, Canada, Australia and the Philippines conducted military exercises to demonstrate their arms power in the region.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command issued a statement a day before the maneuvers began on behalf of the four countries, explaining what the exercises consisted of: "Demonstrating our collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, our combined armed forces will conduct a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone on August 7 and 8, 2024."

"The naval and air force units of participating nations will operate together enhancing cooperation and interoperability between our armed forces. The activity will be conducted in a manner that is consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety of navigation and the rights and interests of other States," the alliance added.

The statement was signed by U.S. Commander Samuel Paparo, Philippine General Romeo Brawner, Canadian General Jennie Carignan and Australian Admiral David Johnston.

Meanwhile, China remains insistent on dominating the area due to the influence it has for international trade. Despite the fact that there has not yet been direct aggression or attacks, the communist regime has been increasing its military presence in the South China Sea for more than a year.