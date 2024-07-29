US strengthens alliance with Japan to defend against Chinese expansionism

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 29 de julio, 2024

Senior U.S. officials from the Department of State and Department of Defense traveled to Japan on Sunday to meet with their counterparts. The main topic discussed in Tokyo was defense cooperation in the face of China's strategic expansionism in the Pacific Ocean. Japan is one of the main U.S. allies in this geopolitical context, which was declared to be the most important for U.S. defense.

Secretaries Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin led the U.S. entourage throughout this edition of the Japan-U.S. Security Consultative Committee. also known as the "2+2." It is the first official, international security meeting under the Biden administration since the Democrat announced his withdrawal from the presidential race.

After the meetings, Blinken and Austin, along with their Japanese counterparts, Minora Kihara and Yoko Kamikawa, announced the promotion of a military innovation plan in a joint statement. They also called China's "political, economic and military coercion" the "greatest strategic challenge" in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Under the new plan, U.S. forces in Japan would be "reconstituted" as the headquarters of a joint force reporting to the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to "facilitate deeper interoperability and cooperation on joint bilateral operations in peacetime and during contingencies."

The biggest breakthrough in 70 years

"This will be the most significant change to U.S. Forces Japan since its creation, and one of the strongest, improvements in our military ties with Japan in 70 years," Austin said during the press briefing.

He noted both the "upgrade" of U.S. forces in Japan with "expanded missions and operational responsibilities" and the strengthening of their "combined ability to deter and respond to coercive behavior in the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

On whether the election could affect U.S.-Japanese relations, Blinken said the long-standing alliance "is stronger than it's ever been" and will be maintained "irrespective of the outcome of elections in either of our countries."