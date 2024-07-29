Kamala Harris speaks out on the Venezuelan elections: "The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 28 de julio, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential hopeful, sent a message to Venezuela, where presidential elections are being held marked by the repression of the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro and the hope of millions of Venezuelans who went massively to the polls despite the outrages.

"The United States supports the people of Venezuela who expressed their voice in today's historic presidential election," Harris said on X (formerly Twitter). "The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected. Despite the many challenges, we will continue to work for a more democratic, prosperous and secure future for the people of Venezuela."

Harris' message comes as this Sunday, July 28, approximately twelve million Venezuelans went to the polls to choose between opposition candidate Edmundo González -supported by opposition leader María Corina Machado-, dictator Nicolás Maduro and eight other candidates with little chance of influencing the results according to independent polls.

According to unofficial estimates, such as that of the U.S. firm Edison Research, quoted by The Wall Street Journal, they point to a widely favorable difference for candidate Gonzalez, who would have beaten Maduro with 64 % against 31 %.

#Venezuela: The Wall Street Journal reports the exit polls of the prestigious global firm Edison Research, which shows a resounding victory for the Venezuelan opposition: 65%, Edmundo Gonzalez; 31%, Nicolas Maduro pic.twitter.com/5VmwSwFC1x — VOZ (@Voz_US) July 28, 2024

However, experts in Venezuelan politics warn of the possibility that the electoral authorities, co-opted by the Maduro regime, will give a different result from those anticipated by independent estimates.

María Corina Machado, the country's most popular leader and face of the opposition, sent a message to Venezuelans and to the table witnesses now in charge of protecting the vote.

"It is 6:00 p.m., the time has come. If there are no people in line, the tables must be closed. It is time for you to see how your vote is counted, paper by paper. To all the witnesses: YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO TAKE THE REPORT. The acta is the proof, make sure you have it and follow the protocol of the Comando".

In a press conference together with candidate Gonzalez, Machado asked Venezuelans to "remain vigilant at the voting tables to protect the votes".

"All Venezuelans have the right to participate in the scrutiny. It is public," said Machado, who then sent a message to the witnesses. "No one leaves the center without their tally sheets. They have the right to have their tally sheets."

#Urgente | Declaración a medios de comunicación : https://t.co/mFmek0mw4f — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) July 28, 2024

For weeks now, the opposition has focused on registering and sending witnesses to the vast majority of the country's polling centers to prevent massive fraud by the Maduro regime.

Even so, despite the outrages throughout the campaign, which included the illegal disqualification of Machado, who was prohibited from registering on the ballot, Venezuelans heeded the call to vote and accompanied the process in all parts of the world.

According to the participation figures published by the opposition, by 4:00 PM local time, two hours before the closing of the voting centers, 54.8 % of the electoral roll exercised their right to vote, the equivalent of 11.7 million people.

🗳️ Cuarto boletín oficial #ConVzla:



Compartimos información de las 4:00pm: participación nacional de 54,8%, para un total aproximado de 11,7 millones de venezolanos.



¡Todos al centro de votación! #VotaYReportaConVzla pic.twitter.com/nhw4nQG6oc — Comando ConVzla (@ConVzlaComando) July 28, 2024

What is important about this figure is that, for practical purposes, only between 14 and 16 million Venezuelans could vote because the electoral authorities prevented the participation of the Venezuelan diaspora, which meant that some six million Venezuelans outside Venezuela were left without the possibility of voting.

In other words, the data show that today a massive percentage of Venezuelans eligible to vote went to the polls, a fact widely celebrated by the opposition to Maduro, which was betting on a massive and unprecedented participation.

Other important US messages to Venezuela

Earlier in the morning, Cuban-American Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), considered a great ally of Venezuela, sent a message to Venezuela and leader Machado when Venezuelans were already starting to go to the polling stations despite the fact that they opened at 6:00 AM.

"If the election in Venezuela today is legitimate Maduro will lose by 40 points. But the election commission that counts the votes is controlled by the Maduro regime and they will do everything they can to try and steal it," said Rubio, critical of authoritarian regimes in the region.

If the election in #Venezuela today is legitimate Maduro will lose by 40 points



But the election commission that counts the votes is controlled by the Maduro regime and they will do everything they can to try and steal it pic.twitter.com/EhxzGZjb1j — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 28, 2024

Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) joined the Venezuelan diaspora in Miami, which rallied to send a message to their country in the midst of the electoral process.

"Since Congress I have been a voice for the freedom of Venezuela. Today I am proud to be with the Venezuelan exile in Miami, the time for freedom has come!" said Salazar.