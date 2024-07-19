Russia sentences American journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison

Published by Verified by 19 de julio, 2024

A Russian court on Friday sentenced American journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison for espionage, a charge he denies, along with his family and the White House.

The Wall Street Journal journalist, 32, is to serve his sentence in a "strict-regime" penal colony, Judge Andrei Mineyev ordered, according to an AFP reporter present in court.

This is a developing story.