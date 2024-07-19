Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Russia sentences American journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison

The Wall Street Journal journalist will serve his sentence in a "strict-regime" penal colony.

Evan Gershkovich, periodista del The Wall Street Journal encarcelado en Rusia.

Journalist Evan GershkovichAFP

Published by

A Russian court on Friday sentenced American journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison for espionage, a charge he denies, along with his family and the White House.

The Wall Street Journal journalist, 32, is to serve his sentence in a "strict-regime" penal colony, Judge Andrei Mineyev ordered, according to an AFP reporter present in court.

This is a developing story.

tracking