China allegedly aided Hamas in war against Israel

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-06T13:10:05.000Z"}

Dr. Guermantes Lailari, a researcher at National Chengchi University (NCCU) in Taiwan and a former U.S. Air Force officer, has revealed that, according to his sources, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) captured at least two Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) tunnel engineers in Gaza.

This situation proves that Beijing has been significantly assisting Hamas in the construction of its advanced tunnel network in the Gaza Strip.

Lailari claimed that the engineers captured by the Israelis were returned to China following pressure put on Jerusalem by Beijing.

The U.S. academic's remarks were made as part of a webinar by international experts called The Chinese Communist Party's Invasion of Israel: How Xi (leader of the Chinese Communist Party) Ignited the Middle East and Why.

Earlier, Lailari also noted that large quantities of advanced Chinese-made weapons had been found in Hamas tunnels during the war in Gaza. This fact was also covered by renowned Israeli journalist Amit Segal.

In an interview recently published on the China Unscripted podcast, Lailari said they found assault rifles, telescopic sights, advanced communications equipment, tactical radios and sophisticated explosives. According to the investigator, Beijing seems to be sending weapons directly to Hamas, without intermediaries.

After Amit Segal spread the news in Israel about the discovery of the weapons, the Chinese government stated at a press conference that they had not supplied the weaponry to Hamas and that they had no information about how it had reached the terrorist group.

The collaboration between China and Hamas "is reciprocal"



One of the people who participated in the webinar, in which Lailari made the bold statements about the China-Hamas relationship, was Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, who recently published an opinion article on the matter in Newsweek.

In the article, Wolicki said that last March, during a meeting with Hamas leader Islamil Haniyeh in Qatar, Chinese diplomat Wang Kejian said the terrorist organization "is part of the Palestinian national fabric and China is interested in maintaining relations with it," according to reports published by the Palestinian Islamist group. Wolicki added that it was around that time that a video went viral in China in which a TV host boasted that the Chinese-based company TIkTok "has succeeded for Palestine."

The rabbi stressed that the collaboration between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Hamas "is reciprocal." In fact, he said that Khaled Meshal, a senior Hamas official, mentioned in early November in an interview on an Arab television network that the terrorist group sought to cooperate with China and Russia. Meshal even stated that Beijing should take inspiration from Hamas' invasion of Israel for its own plans to conquer Taiwan.

Walicki argued that Hamas is interested in a Chinese invasion of Taiwan because that country and Israel are considered allies and proxies of the United States.

In a recent article posted on the Jewish Policy Center website, titled China's Support for Hamas: Evidence and Actions, Lailari explained the international strategic reasons that, according to him, have motivated the Chinese regime to support the Palestinian terrorist group.

Lailari noted in his article that Beijing's interest in Hamas is related to the closer ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, especially in 2023, when the two countries, with the backing of the United States, were in talks to reach an agreement to normalize relations. This would have benefited Washington and damaged the bond between Riyadh and Beijing, mainly in everything related to the Chinese regime's attempts to improve relations between the Saudis and the Iranians.

The researcher added that on Sept. 10, 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the European Union (EU) announced the launch of the (IMEC) during the G20 meeting in India. IMEC would create a new trade route connecting India with the Middle East and Europe through railroads and ports. The idea was for goods and services to move between Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Israel and Europe, which would have meant an alternative to Chinese President Xi Jinping's Broad Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). However, the October 7 terrorist attack caused the IMEC project to be put on hold indefinitely.

The author suspects that the annual training schedule of Hamas and other terrorist groups was modified in 2023 in order to prepare to attack Israel as soon as possible due to the impending IMEC challenges and the renewed U.S.-Saudi relations. While this decision was made by Hamas, it may have been made at the direction of a foreign element.

Hamas terrorists were trained in China



Lailari indicated in his article that in 1996, the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) sent Mohammed Deif, the Hamas mastermind behind the October 7 massacre, to China, where he studied artillery and rocketry at the Artillery Engineering College of the General Armament Department of the People's Liberation Army in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province.

While in China, Deif married two Chinese Muslim women and took them to Gaza in 2000. According to reports, one of the wives opened a communication channel with the CCP leadership so that Beijing and Hamas could be in contact.

One source further claimed that Ismail Haniyeh studied at Renmin University in Beijing and possibly received training on other security issues.

A state sponsor of terrorism?

Lailari isn’t the only one who has argued that China uses Russia, Hamas and the Houthis, among other terrorist groups, to impose itself on the United States and its allies. The researcher said that Frank Gaffney, director of the Center for Security Policy and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Policy during the Reagan administration, stated that "the Chinese Communist Party was consulted and, quite possibly, gave the green light to the murderous Russian and jihadist invasions that now constitute two fronts in what could lead the world into a major conflict."

Lailari also called to declare China a state sponsor of terrorism. He wanted to charge the country in an international trial for its involvement in the October 7 massacre.