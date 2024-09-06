US, Great Britain and EU sign first international treaty on artificial intelligence

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 6 de septiembre, 2024

The European Council reported that it signed the first global treaty on artificial intelligence (A.I.). This occurred during the conference of the Council of Europe's justice ministers in Vilnius, Lithuania. The agreement was signed by Andorra, Georgia, Iceland, Norway, the Republic of Moldova, San Marino, the United Kingdom, as well as Israel, the United States and the European Union.

It is the first legally binding international treaty aimed at "ensuring" that the use of artificial intelligence systems is fully consistent with human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

"The treaty provides a legal framework covering the full life cycle of A.I. systems. It promotes progress and innovation in A.I., while managing the risks it can pose to human rights, democracy and the rule of law," the council highlighted in a press release posted on its official website.

Meanwhile, the Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović argued that it must be ensured that the rise of artificial intelligence is in harmony with European standards. She explained that she expects it to come into force soon.

"It is designed to ensure just that. It is a powerful and balanced text, the result of the open and inclusive approach with which it has been drafted, which has ensured that it benefits from multiple and expert perspectives. It is an open treaty with a potential global reach. I hope that these are the first of many signatures, and that ratifications will soon follow, so that the treaty can enter into force as soon as possible," said Pejčinović.