X CEO announces the company will sue a group of advertisers for alleged 'systematic illegal boycott'

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

The CEO of X, Linda Yaccarino, announced Tuesday that the social network filed a lawsuit against a group of advertisers for conducting an alleged "massive advertiser boycott" against the company that violated antitrust laws and caused it to lose billions of dollars.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in a Texas federal court, also involves Rumble as an affected party. Both companies are accusing the World Federation of Advertisers as well as member companies such as Unilever, Mars, CVS Health and Orstead.

In a video, Yaccarino reported that the lawsuit was able to be filed in court after the U.S. House Judiciary Committee found evidence that, according to the CEO of social network X, showed that a "group of companies organized a systematic illegal boycott" against the platform.

As NBC News reports, the brief claims that all of these companies, united under the advertising group Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), collaborated with one another, and all of them stopped buying space on the social network just after Musk bought Twitter at the end of 2022. This happened while the purchase of the social network by the entrepreneur was being formalized, as many advertisers were not in favor of this deal taking place.

Elon Musk himself shared the lawsuit. In a statement posted on X, he assured that the company has declared "war" after two years of being polite and trying to find a solution, getting "nothing but empty words."

In fact, the owner of the platform, in another statement released minutes later, assured that the situation reached such a level that "there may also be criminal liability via the RICO Act." For this reason, he assured, he did not want them as advertisers on X and simply wanted them to leave the social network.