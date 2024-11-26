Maradona and the memory of everyone

Published by Fútbol de primera Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

Many days have passed, yet the football world continues to miss Diego Armando Maradona. The victories of the Argentine national team, the glory of Messi and his teammates, have only deepened the collective nostalgia for the words of the legendary #10.

In this episode, our director Andrés Cantor and the World Cup team reflect on the life of one of the greatest player of all time through anecdotes and stories.