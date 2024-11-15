Radamel Falcao becomes Colombia's all-time leading scorer

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

Striker Radamel Falcao Garcia scored the 347th goal of his legendary career on Thursday to become Colombia's all-time leading scorer.

The 38-year-old attacker scored for his team, Millonarios, against Boyaca Chico in the Colombian league.

"Yes, yes, yes! 'El Tigre' is the ALL-TIME LEADING GOAL-SCORER!" wrote the Colombian soccer governing body Dimayor on X. "With that goal, he surpassed the Colombian league record."

He surpassed Víctor Hugo Aristizabal, a former international who played for teams such as Atlético Nacional, Valencia, Sao Paulo and Cruzeiro.

Falcao García has scored 36 goals for the national team, of which he is also the top scorer, and 311 for clubs, including River Plate of Argentina, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United.

After a long stint in Europe, where he said goodbye a few months ago to Rayo Vallecano of Madrid, he joined Millonarios, the club he supports in his home country, this year.