Champions League: FC Barcelona and Manchester City score goals and take home their first victory

Robert Lewandowski celebrates one of his two goals against Young Boys Cordon Press .

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 2 de octubre, 2024

After the defeat in Monaco on the first day of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona managed to score its first three points in this new season by beating Manchester (5-0).

The game was all about Barcelona. The Swiss barely created any scoring chances and couldn’t keep up with the Spanish team.

"Nobody knows how this new Champions League will work, but it's always good to have a good goal difference. We have to start the games a little stronger. Be more dynamic as a team. It got better as the minutes went by," Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach, said after the game.

Robert Lewandowski, with a brace, Raphinha and Íñigo Martínez scored Barcelona's goals. Young Boys defender Mohamed Ali Camara scored a goal for Barcelona after he knocked the ball into his own net.

With this first victory, Barcelona comes back after a surprisingly loss to AS Monaco. The Spanish team will host Bayern Munich in their next match. It is expected to be the most complicated game they will have in the first phase of the UEFA Champions League.

City is scary

Pep Guardiola's men also scored their first three points. After tying at home against Inter Milan in their opening match, Manchester City swept aside Slovan Bratislava (0-4) in Slovakia, showing their strength.

City's four goals were scored by four different players: Ilkay Gündogan, who returned to the team this summer after playing for Barcelona for one year, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and James McAtee.

City will go head-to-head against Sparta Praha in the next game. Manchester is favored to win.

Arsenal beats PSG and Dortmund puts the pedal to the metal

Arsenal secured their first win in the UEFA Champions League after defeating Paris Saint-Germain at home (2-0). Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scored both goals, taking advantage of Paris goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s rough night.

Germany scored the most goals of the day. Borussia Dortmund showed no mercy against Celtic and beat them 7-1, moving his team to the top of the standings. Karim Adeyemi (with a hat trick), Serhou Guirassy (with two), Emre Can and Felix Nmecha made the scoresheet, while Daizen Maeda scored the Celtic’s only goal.

The rest of the games had the following results: RB Salzburg 0-4 Brest, Stuttgart 1-1 Sparta Praha, PSV 1-1 Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Milan and Inter Milan 4-0 Red Star.