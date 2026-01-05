The final day of the regular season defines the NFL playoff schedule

Published by Israel Duro 5 de enero, 2026

The NFL presented the playoff schedule after the eighteenth and final day of the regular season. A day full of tension and records that closed with the Broncos holding the first postseason berth, while the Panthers return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Steelers, managed to qualify after coming from behind in an agonizing game against the Ravens. Myles Garrett, of the Browns, set the highest single-season sack record in NFL history.

The Denver Browns clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, a first-round exemption and home-field advantage in the playoffs with a 19-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The last time the Broncos (14-3) were seeded was in 2015, a season in which they won the Super Bowl and their final playoff game.

Next week's opening games of the AFC playoffs will pit the Chargers against New England, Buffalo against Jacksonville and Houston against Pittsburgh, who beat Baltimore 26-24 to win the AFC North division title and the final playoff berth.

Steelers' dramatic last-gasp qualification

In a dramatic fourth quarter full of twists and turns, the Steelers clinched the victory after Baltimore's Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide right on the final play.

Earlier, 42-year-old veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin with 55 seconds left, putting Pittsburgh ahead. However, Chris Boswell missed the extra point, which determined the final score.

Panthers clinch the final playoff berth in the NFC

In the NFC, the first playoff games will pit Green Bay against Chicago, Los Angeles Rams against Carolina and San Francisco against defending champion Philadelphia. Seattle had clinched the top seed Saturday with its win over the 49ers.

The Carolina Panthers clinched the final NFC playoff spot despite their loss (16-14) to Tampa Bay on Saturday thanks to the Atlanta Falcons' 19-17 win against New Orleans on Sunday.

Carolina and Tampa Bay had an 8-9 record and, after the Falcons matched them, the NFC South title and playoff berth were decided in a draw for direct results, which the Panthers won.

NFL playoff schedule Saturday 10



Rams vs. Panthers

Packers vs. Bears

Sunday 11



Bills vs. Jaguars

49ers vs. Eagles



Chargers vs. Patriots

Tuesday 13



Texans vs. Steelers

Myles Garrett breaks single-season sacks record

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Myles Garrett set an all-time single-season sack record.

The Browns defensive wing reached 23 sacks after bringing down Joe Burrow of the Bengals. With this tackle, Garrett surpassed the 22.5 sacks achieved by Michael Strahan (2001) and T.J. Watt (2021).