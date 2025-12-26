Jokic puts on a masterclass as Spurs topple the champs: this is how Christmas Day unfolded in the NBA

Published by Víctor Mendoza 26 de diciembre, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs have become the Achilles heel of the reigning NBA champions. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who also boast the best record this season, fell once again to the Texans on Thursday.

Here are the four games of the day:

Spurs once again beat Thunder

French star Victor Wembanyama came off the bench to help the Spurs to an emphatic 117-102 victory over the defending champions, according to AFP.

De'Aaron Fox scored a game-high 29 points, while Wembanyama added 19 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes, and point guard Stephon Castle chipped in 19 more for the Spurs.

"My first Christmas game," Fox said. "It feels great obviously playing against such a great team and getting another victory."

After a spectacular start to the season with 24 wins and just one loss, the Thunder have lost four of their last six games, three of them to the Spurs.

It was Oklahoma City's first loss in 15 home games this season, despite 22 points scored by NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Wembanyama didn't consider the victory decisive for the season, but assured that the Spurs have learned a lot from beating the Thunder.

The Spurs haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2019 and haven't won a postseason series since 2017.

Isaiah Hartenstein scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City, while Chet Holmgren contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Rockets beat Lakers.

Amen Thompson scored 26 points to lead the Houston Rockets in their 119-96 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kevin Durant contributed 25 points and Alperen Sengun added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Houston.

Slovenia's Luka Doncic was the Lakers' top scorer with 25 points, while LeBron James added 18.

Los Angeles coach JJ Redick was furious and acknowledged that his team was not good, and he promised he would not be playing the same for 53 more games.

LeBron, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, played his 20th Christmas game in the league, with a record of 11 wins and nine losses on this date.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves scored 12 points in 15 minutes before leaving the game with left calf discomfort.

A phenomenal Brunson leads the Knicks

At mythical Madison Square Garden, Jalen Brunson scored 34 points to lead the home New York Knicks to a thrilling 126-124 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of Christmas Day.

The Cavs, led by Donovan Mitchell's 34 points, raced out to a 103-86 lead with 10:25 minutes remaining, but the Knicks rebounded with a 40-21 run to take the victory.

Brunson, who hit 6-of-12 three-point attempts, put the Knicks ahead for good (121-119) with a three-pointer with 65 seconds left.

This was Brunson's 90th game with 30 or more points in a Knicks jersey, a figure surpassed only by legends Patrick Ewing and Carmelo Anthony.

Jordan Clarkson contributed 25 points off the bench for New York, who remain second in the Eastern Conference behind the Detroit Pistons with 21 wins and nine losses.

The Cavs, meanwhile, are seventh in the East with a 17-15 record.

Jokic, stellar with 56 points

To close, Nikola Jokic delivered a huge performance in the heavyweight matchup between Denver Nuggets and Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves, with the former winning 142-138 in overtime.

The Serbian three-time MVP was sensational with 56 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, compared to 44 points from an Edwards who forced overtime with one second left before the buzzer, and after the Wolves trailed by 15 points in the final quarter.

The Minnesota Timberwolves built a nine-point lead in overtime but eventually succumbed to Jokic, who scored 18 points in the extra five minutes.