US Open: Sinner sweeps Bublik and Gauff loses to Osaka

Sinner celebrates his victory over Bublik at the US Open 2025 Cordon Press .

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de septiembre, 2025

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner advanced to the US Open quarterfinals after dominating Kazakhstan’s No. 24 Alexander Bublik in just one hour and 23 minutes, dropping only three games in a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory.

In doing so, the Italian tennis player got his revenge on Bublik, who had beaten him in their previous encounter.

"We know each other very well. We have had very tough battles, especially this year," Sinner said, after the match, about Bublik. "He had a very tough previous match and today he couldn't serve as well."

In the next round, Sinner—who is still battling to maintain his top ATP ranking—will face fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti, No. 10, who advanced after defeating Spain’s Jaume Munar in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

"It's great. Lorenzo is one of the biggest talents we have," said Sinner, talking about his next US Open opponent. "Italian tennis is in great shape, we have a lot of players, a lot of styles. It's very good that there will be an Italian in the semifinals."

Apart from the all-Italian clash, the US Open quarterfinals will feature Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz against Czech Jiri Lehecka, American Taylor Fritz versus Serbian Novak Djokovic, and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime facing Australian Alex de Minaur.

Gauff says goodbye to the US Open

In the US Open women’s draw, American Coco Gauff, ranked No. 3 in the WTA, was surprisingly defeated by Japan’s Naomi Osaka, No. 24, in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

"For me it's disappointing, it wasn't the level I wanted to show," Gauff acknowledged after being eliminated at the US Open. "I feel like I put a lot of pressure on myself at 21 years old. I realize how successful a lot of girls are on the circuit at 25 or 26 and it excites me to think about what my game can be like then if I keep working this hard."

Now, Osaka, who went on to become the world's top tennis player, will face Czech Karolina Muchova.

In the quarterfinals, WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will face Czech Marketa Vondrousova; Poland’s Iga Swiatek will take on American Amanda Anisimova; and fellow American Jessica Pegula will compete against Czech Barbora Krejcikova.