Published by Víctor Mendoza 9 de agosto, 2025

With a blast to left field in the first inning, Venezuela's José Altuve connected for his 20th home run of the season for the 5x3 victory of the Houston Astros over the New York Yankees on Friday at Yankee Stadium (New York).

Altuve, 35 and winner of the Most Valuable Player award in 2017, adds his eighth season with at least 20 homers, according to AFP. For his part, Honduran Mauricio Dubón extended his streak to four consecutive games with a hit, the sampedrano is batting for a .291 average in the last 30 games.

For the Yankees, Aaron Judge drove in his 86th run, placing him fifth overall in MLB, nine behind leader Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Houston improves its record to 65 wins and 51 losses for the West division lead in the American League.

Marlins, Tigers... other winners of the day

Dominican Edward Cabrera (6-5) pitched eight innings in which he allowed two hits and one run in the Miami Marlins 5x1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Cabrera, 27, matches his mark for innings in a game, and the 11 strikeouts are his season-high. Dominican Heriberto Hernandez connected for a two-run homer in the fifth inning, his seventh in his first major league season.

The Detroit Tigers cruised to a 6x5 win over the Los Angeles Angelinos on a two-RBI day for Puerto Rico's Javier Baez. Detroit (67-50) has the second-best record in the American League for the Central division lead. After being down by two runs in the eighth inning, a three-run homer by Matt Vierling (1) turned the game around.

Dominican Dennis Santana earned his seventh save of the season in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 3x2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Prior to the 2025 season, Santana had a personal-best three saves. Dominican Oneil Cruz's 17th double of the season pushed him to 50 RBIs in 2025. Cruz, 26, has reached the 50-RBI mark in three of his five MLB seasons.

Milwaukee (71-44) leads the Central division and has the best record in MLB. Dominicans Starling Marte (5) and Juan Soto (27) hit homers but could not prevent the loss for New York.

Venezuelan Wilyer Abreu continues to build on the best season of his career with his 21st home run in the Boston Red Sox's 10x2 win over the San Diego Padres. Venezuela's Wilyer Abreu continues to build on the best season of his career with his 21st home run in the Boston Red Sox's 10x2 win over the San Diego Padres.

The Los Angeles Dodgers took the first of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 5x1. Japan's Shohei Ohtani recorded three hits in a game for the first time since June 15. From the mound, Clayton Kershaw (6-2) added his sixth win of the season after six innings in which he allowed one run.