Yandy Diaz hits two homers in Rays win over Dodgers

Published by Víctor Mendoza 3 de agosto, 2025

The Tampa Bay Rays prevailed 4x0 over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at George M. Steinbrenner Field (Tampa), in a game where Cuban Yandy Diaz connected for two homers in the first and third innings.

Diaz, 33, has hit 20 homers for the season and is five away from eclipsing the 100 mark in his major league career. A group of four pitchers, including Dominican Edwin Uceta, limited the powerful Dodgers lineup to six hits, no runs in the contest.

Dominican Junior Caminero, who is one of the big revelations this season, connected for his 28th home run with a blast to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Rays are at 55 wins against 57 losses in fourth place in the American League East division.

Dominican Agustin Ramirez leads Marlins' win over Yankees

In other games, Dominican Agustin Ramirez again starred for the Miami Marlins with his sixteenth home run in a 2x0 victory over the New York Yankees. Dominican Eury Perez pitched six innings in which he allowed two hits and retired five via strikeout.

The Fish continue on an upward path and remain one game away from reaching the .500 line with 54 wins and 55 losses.

Wins for Guardians and Tigers

In another result, Dominican José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer in the Cleveland Guardians' 5x4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Ramirez, 32, is batting for a .321 average over the past seven games with nine hits, a home run and three RBIs.

Puerto Rico's Javier Baez had a four-RBI day in the Detroit Tigers' 7x5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Tigers have won four of their last five games and have an eight-game lead for the Central division lead in the American League.

Diamondbacks and Mets beat Athletics and Giants

Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor drove in four runs in the New York Mets' 12x6 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Lindor, 31, is up to 63 RBIs and 833 in his major league career since 2015.

In the day's closer, the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Athletics 7x2 with a home run by Dominican Ketel Marte. Arizona improves its record to 52 wins and 59 losses in fourth place in the West division in the National League.

'Speedway Classic' suspended

The so-called Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds was suspended in the bottom of the first inning because of rain. A two-hour, 17-minute delay was a preview of what should have been a historic day at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

"I feel for the fans," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "The crowd was incredible with a spectacular atmosphere, I hope many can come back tomorrow."

MLB announced the rescheduling of the game for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. local time. Both teams are pending the announcement of the starters for the matchup.