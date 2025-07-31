De Paul makes his Inter Miami debut in dramatic win over Atlas in the Leagues Cup

Published by Virginia Martínez 31 de julio, 2025

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul had a hard-fought but victorious debut with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, which edged out Mexico’s Atlas 2–1 in dramatic fashion on Wednesday, as both teams kicked off their 2025 Leagues Cup campaigns.

Venezuelan forward Telasco Segovia (57') and Argentine defender Marcelo Weigandt (90+6'), both assisted by the No. 10, secured the win for the American side, who had briefly surrendered to a 1–1 draw in the 80th minute through Mexican full-back Rivaldo Lozano.

De Paul defied the odds by playing the entire match at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in a clear testimony of his physical condition after almost a month without playing.

The debut of the 31-year-old Argentine world champion, who had last seen action for Atletico Madrid on June 23, was full of anguish in the first matchday match of the tournament that pits Mexican sides against MLS clubs.

Messi's left foot

Atlas struck first (23) with a diving header by Eduardo Aguirre that forced Rocco Ríos Novo, who started the game due to the injury of Argentine Oscar Ustari, to make one of the best saves of the season for Las Garzas.

But the dynamic of the match changed in the second half thanks to an improved disposition with the ball by Messi and company.

A wonderful pass from Busquets opened the way to the goal in the 57th minute, when the 10-goaler controlled inside the area and assisted Segovia, who scored in front of goal with no goalkeeper. But the dynamic changed in the second half thanks to a improved disposition with the ball by Messi and company.

The 22-year-old Venezuelan, one of Miami's best additions of the season, reached nine goals in all competitions, equaling Spain's Jordi Alba and Paraguay's Matias Rojas for eighth place on Inter's all-time scoring list.

But ten minutes from time, Lozano took advantage of a rebound inside the box to score with a left-footed cross and level the score.

The equalizer was a totally unexpected blow for Javier Mascherano, who had already made defensive changes by taking his main wingers, Segovia and Tadeo Allende, out of the game.

However, another great Inter team move ended up making the difference and with Messi once again notching an assist.

Everything was generated after a change of direction by De Paul that was perfectly controlled by Alba to set up the star. The Pulga entered the area and set up Weigandt, who, while falling, managed to push the ball into the back of the net.

Inter Miami has three points and will look to take a firm step towards qualification on Saturday when it receives the visit of Fernando Gago's Necaxa.