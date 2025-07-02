"If there isn't a Mexican in the NFL right now, I'm going to be the first," football star Will Hernandez told Fierce Talks about his beginnings

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de julio, 2025

In her new episode of Fierce Talks, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed Mexican-American NFL player Will Hernandez, with whom she spoke not only about his current status in the prestigious American soccer league but also about his beginnings and the many sacrifices he had to make to get to where he is today. In his words, Hernandez detailed the immense effort he had to exert in a moving story of overcoming that represents millions of young people who today struggle to achieve their dreams within the complicated industry of professional sports.

"Although I had this great dream of making it to the NFL, the truth is that there are many things that are around you, many voices that tell you that maybe you can't. [...] There were those times when I wondered if it would be possible that I could do it: one, because the school where I was, it was not very common for players from that university to go to the NFL, and two, because I was also Hispanic, and you don't see many of those players in the league either. [...] I said, 'here I have to grab hold. I know that the odds are against me, but anyway things can be done, and I have to make it happen one way or another, and if there isn't a Mexican in the NFL now, I will be the first one'," Hernandez said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.