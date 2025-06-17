Gold Cup: Panama dominates, Guatemala stuns Jamaica

Published by Israel Duro 17 de junio, 2025

Panama dominated Guadeloupe 5-2 on Monday in the opening game of Group C at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, held in Carson, California. In the day’s second match, Guatemala shocked Jamaica to claim its first three points of the tournament.

The Canal team, runner-up in the 2023 Gold Cup, took a commanding 4-0 lead before the 25-minute mark at Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium. Cristian Martinez opened the scoring in the 6th minute, followed by a brace from Ismael Diaz in the 14th and 17th minutes. Eduardo Guerrero then extended the lead with a penalty in the 22nd minute.

However, Guadeloupe came alive and added excitement with goals from Jordan Leborgne in the 29th minute and a penalty by Florian David in the 71st. But with time running out, Tomás Rodríguez sealed the game with a header, scoring Panama’s fifth goal.

Guatemalan revenge

In the second game, Guatemala beat Jamaica 1-0 thanks to a goal from Oscar Santis in the 32nd minute. Coached by Mexican Luis Fernando Tena, Guatemala controlled the game, and Jamaica only threatened near the end.

This win served as revenge for Guatemala, which had been soundly beaten 3-0 by the Reggae Boyz—coached by Englishman Steve McClaren—just six days earlier in the CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

On Friday, the second day of the second round, Panama will face Guatemala, while Guadeloupe takes on Jamaica. The third round of matches will be played Tuesday, the 24th, with Panama playing Jamaica and Guatemala facing Guadeloupe.

Costa Rica and the United States lead Groups A and D after their wins over Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday.