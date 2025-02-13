Bayern eyes Champions League round of 16; Milan and Atalanta fall into the trap

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

(AFP) Bayern Munich beat Celtic 2-1 in Glasgow, putting their path to the Champions League last 16 on track in Wednesday's play-off first leg. Meanwhile, Milan and Atalanta were both stunned, losing 1-0 to Feyenoord and 2-1 to Brugge, respectively.

One of the giants in this new play-off round, alongside Real Madrid, Manchester City, and PSG, who played on Tuesday, Bayern Munich took care of business with a win that they will need to confirm next Tuesday at the Allianz Arena, which will also host the competition's final on May 31.

Michael Olise (45th minute) and Harry Kane (49th), who volleyed in alone at the far post, set the tone for the night. In the closing stages, Japan's Daizen Maeda (79th) scored for Celtic, giving the home side a glimmer of hope heading into the return leg.

Paixao beats Maignan

Milan, another powerhouse that faltered in the new single Champions League group, suffered a heavy defeat in Rotterdam.

The Rossoneri, with seven Champions League titles to their name, were stunned by an early goal from Brazilian Igor Paixao, who caught French goalkeeper Mike Maignan off guard with a low, precise shot.

Mexico's Santiago Gimenez, back in Rotterdam after joining the Italian club last week, had little impact on the game. However, he received a standing ovation from his former fans when he was substituted in the 82nd minute.

Jutgla surprises Atalanta

In Bruges, 26-year-old Spanish attacker Ferran Jutglà surprised Dea with a powerful strike from the penalty spot, following a great steal and assist from Chemsdine Talbi.

Atalanta had to wait until the final stretch of the first half to equalize, with Croatian Mario Pasalic scoring a powerful header.

The match seemed headed for a draw when a clash in the Atalanta box between Swedish defender Isak Hien and his compatriot Gustaf Nilsson resulted in a penalty for the home side. Nilsson converted from the spot (90+3), giving Brugge the lead in the tie.

Pavlidis conquers Monaco

The Belgian side finished the Champions League group stage in 24th place, the lowest of the 36 participants, but still managed to qualify for the round of 16 play-offs.

Less surprising was Monaco's 1-0 home loss to Benfica, with Greek Vangelis Pavlidis delivering a classy through ball for the winning goal in the 48th minute. Pavlidis, who had scored a hat-trick against Barcelona in the thrilling 5-4 win for in Lisbon at the end of January, played a key role once again.