NBA surprised as Lakers rescind Mark Williams trade

Williams (5) defends Davis, the player he was to replace on the Lakers. APS / Cordon Press

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de febrero, 2025

The NBA experienced another shakeup in trade deals during the current window, with the Lakers once again in the spotlight. This time, however, the news is that the trade for promising young center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets has fallen through.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on X that “the trade between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers has been terminated because a condition of the trade was not met,” without providing further details on the reasons for the abrupt decision.

ESPN journalist Shams Charania later explained, in statements picked up by AFP, that the unexpected decision came after the results of medical exams. "Mark Williams' physical with the Lakers showed multiple problems and the team suspended him from the exam," Charania said.

Injuries affecting Williams' promising career

The trade had been officially announced by the Lakers last Thursday, the deadline for the transfer window. Williams, 23, was set to join Los Angeles as a replacement for Anthony Davis, the Lakers' key defensive anchor, who had been traded to the Dallas Mavericks as part of the deal for Luka Doncic.

The 7-foot-tall Hornets' player is regarded as one of the league's top center prospects, averaging 16 points and 9.8 rebounds this season. However, his performance has been hindered by a series of injuries. Since being selected 15th overall in the 2022 Draft, Williams has played in just 84 of 212 possible games.

A high-risk operation for the Lakers

These physical concerns made the trade a high-risk gamble for the Lakers, who were sending the Hornets fellow promising rookie Dalton Knecht, shooting guard Cam Reddish, and their only remaining first-round pick in the 2031 Draft.

Neither Williams nor Knecht, whom the Hornets also welcomed on their social media, have played any games since the trade announcement.