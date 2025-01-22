Lakers bounce back; Knicks rule in New York

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

Following a loss to their neighbors, the Los Angeles Clippers, in their previous game, the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back with a dominant 111-88 victory over the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena.

This victory helped the Lakers solidify their position in the Western Conference standings, securing a playoff spot with some breathing room ahead of their closest challengers.

LeBron James led the Lakers to victory, delivering his ninth triple-double of the season with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. At 40 years old, the star of the purple and gold franchise continues to shine.

James received strong support from Anthony Davis, who recorded a double-double with 29 points and 16 rebounds, dominating the paint with ease. Austin Reaves and Dorian Finney-Smith also contributed significantly, each scoring 16 points.

The Wizards have now suffered eight consecutive losses. In a challenging season for the team with the NBA's worst regular-season record, only Bilal Coulibaly managed to stand out, contributing 17 points.

Knicks beat Nets; Fourth consecutive triple-double by Jokic

The New York derby went to the visiting team, as the New York Knicks secured a hard-fought 99-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, despite a strong effort from the home side.

Karl-Anthony Towns overshadowed the Nets' solid performance with an impressive double-double, recording 25 points and 16 rebounds. OG Anunoby also made an impact with 20 points, while Jalen Brunson added 17 to the Knicks' tally.

On the home side, D'Angello Russell finished the game with a double-double (23 points and 10 assists) while Cameron Johnson scored 16 points.

Nikola Jokic is currently in spectacular form. The Serbian center recorded his fourth consecutive triple-double, posting 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. This marks his 19th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a dominant 144-109 victory over the struggling Philadelphia 76ers.

The rest of the day brought disappointment for the Florida franchises, as the Portland Trail Blazers triumphed over the Miami Heat on their home court (107-116), and the Toronto Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic (109-93).