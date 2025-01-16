Sinner drops a set but advances at Australian Open

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

Despite a setback in the first set, ATP No. 1 Jannik Sinner advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating local player Tristan Schoolkate in four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3).

Sinner, the reigning champion of the tournament, began the match poorly, losing the first set. The Italian tennis player attributed his mistakes in the opening set to his lack of familiarity with his opponent's playing style.

"It's always difficult to play against someone you don't know very well. He played much better than me at the beginning, but I'm happy with my performance, although I can improve," Sinner said right after the match.

However, the Italian player, demonstrating why he is currently the top tennis player in the world, quickly overcame the loss by playing to his strengths—minimizing mistakes and hitting a high percentage of winners.

In the next round, where Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Novak Djokovic have already advanced, Sinner will face American Marcos Giron, who defeated Argentina's Tomás Martín Etcheverry in a five-set battle (7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4).

The rest of the day saw victories from other potential title contenders. Taylor Fritz (USA), ranked No. 4, gave no chance to Cristian Garin (Chile), winning 6-2, 6-1, 6-0. Meanwhile, Australian Alex de Minaur, ranked No. 8, also cruised through, defeating American Tristan Boyer 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Swiatek sweeps through Australian Open

Iga Swiatek, ranked second in the WTA, secured another win, this time dominating Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova 6-0, 6-2 in a match that lasted barely an hour.

"I felt very solid today and it was a very effective match," said Swiatek - who is seeking her first Australian Open crown - immediately after finishing her duel against Sramkova.

Swiatek will compete against Emma Raducanu (UK) in the third round.

The Emma Navarro (USA), number 8, managed to reach the next round, despite some trouble against China's Wang Xiyu (6-3, 3-6, 6-4).

Other players who are also advancing are Jasmine Paolini (Italy) - number 4, Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) - number 7 and Madison Keys (USA) - number 14 - and Danielle Collins (USA) - number 11.