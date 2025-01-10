Notre Dame steals the Orange Bowl from Penn State in the final moments

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

In a stellar second half from quarterback Riley Leonard, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rebounded in the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal against Penn State.

Penn State came into the matchup with a record of 13-2. They did not disappoint in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium, opening the scoring and going into halftime with a 10-3 lead.

With a three-yard touchdown run, Leonard tied the game in the third quarter, only to have Notre Dame take the lead in the final quarter. After an intense back-and-forth, with seconds left, Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter sealed the 27-24 victory.

Notre Dame thus earned its first national championship appearance since 2012. It will face the winner of Ohio State-Texas, who will play today at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.