Hawks come from behind against Knicks to reach NBA Cup semifinals

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks, powered by Trae Young's 22 points and 11 assists, rallied from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks, 108-100, on Wednesday and qualify for the NBA Cup semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, who secured their spot in the East semifinals by beating the Orlando Magic 114-109.

Young, the Hawks' point guard, the player Knicks fans have hated since Atlanta beat New York in the 2021 Playoffs, came alive in the second half to spark the Hawks' offense after the Knicks dominated the first half.

He scored 12 points and dished out 9 assists after halftime, leading a balanced Hawks attack that was aided by reserve De'Andre Hunter's 24 points.

The Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, current Eastern Conference leaders, and the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics to win their NBA Cup group.

Atlanta will face Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals on Saturday in Las Vegas, and the final will be played on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder, leader of the West and champion of Group B, overcame the Dallas Mavericks, who qualified as the West's wild card, with a score of 118-104, and the Rockets beat the Warriors 91-90.