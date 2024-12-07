Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 7 de diciembre, 2024

After big losses in Minnesota and Miami, the Los Angeles Lakers fell again in Atlanta. A third close loss was sealed with a game-winning 3-pointer by Trae Young in overtime to give the Atlanta Hawks the win over the Lakers, 134-132.

LeBron James, just weeks shy of his 40th birthday, and Anthony Davis combined to score 77 points, grab 20 rebounds and dish out 19 assists battling for more than 40 minutes on the court each, according to AFP.

The veteran duo's efforts proved futile in rescuing their team from the Hawks who, with their sixth straight win, climbed to fifth place in the East.

King James' had a monumental triple double, his seventh in 22 games this year, with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. The forward, who had missed 22 of his last 23 3-pointers attempted, got back on target by converting six, one of them a one-footed shot.

LeBron starred in other spectacular plays such as a monumental block after chasing Dyson Daniels on a counterattack.

But beyond their two leaders, the Lakers did not measure up and, plummeted to tenth place in the West, they are already shaping up to be outside the playoff picture.

Their Lakers could not stop Trae Young, who recorded a stratospheric tally of 31 points and 20 assists. The All-Star point guard was first able to avoid overtime but his 3-point attempt was blocked by Max Christie.

Young did not waste his second chance and nailed the winning triple with seven seconds left in overtime.

Khris Middleton's debut

In Boston, the Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 111-105, also neutralizing the great opposing duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, who scored 30 and 31 points, respectively. The reigning champions thus passed the difficult test against another Finals contender in the Eastern Conference.

For Milwaukee, the return of forward Khris Middleton (11 points), who made his season debut after a long recovery from an ankle injury, was also not enough.

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum led the offense with 34 points and veteran Al Horford contributed another 8 with key plays.

In a game with as many as 14 lead changes on the scoreboard, the Dominican center took advantage of a mistake by Antetokounmpo on a 3-pointer to put Boston 105-101 ahead with a minute and a half left.

With the win, the defending champions maintain second place in the East with a 19-4 record, trailing only the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-3).

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic, 102-94. with 21 points and 9 assists from Paul George.

The Sixers, who had a dismal start to the season, appear to have gotten back on track with three wins in the last four games despite still missing Joel Embiid, who has been out since Nov. 20.

In the day's finale, the Minnesota Timberwolves won 107-90 against the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry, with 23 points, got little help against the streaking Wolves led by Anthony Edwards, who reached 30 points with 9 assists.