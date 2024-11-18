Jannik Sinner completes his best year with the ATP Finals

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner finished his best season to date by conquering his first ATP Finals after defeating American Taylor Fritz in the final in two sets (6-4, 6-4) in front of his home crowd.

"This is unbelievable. It's my first title in Italy and that means a lot to me. It's something very special. To get it, I just focused on studying what would work best with each opponent and tried to play my best tennis. That was the key. I played a very high level tournament, I think I couldn't have played better at times, so I'm very happy," said Sinner after the match.

Sinner, number one in the ATP ranking, didn’t lose a single set at the tournament.

Last season, the Italian tennis player came within one step of winning the ATP Finals, but lost in the final match to Novak Djokovic: "Regarding last year's final, I tried to do better than I did then. I am very satisfied to have withstood the pressure and to be able to share this with the Italian public."

With this title, Sinner ends the year at the top of the rankings. This season he won his first two Grand Slams (US Open and Australian Open), in addition to three ATP Masters 1000.