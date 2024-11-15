Saquon Barkley dominates on the ground in Eagles' win over Commanders

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 26-18 on Thursday for their eighth win of the season, with running back Saquon Barkley starring with two touchdowns and 146 yards on 26 carries.

Barkley, 27, has 10 touchdowns in his first season with the Eagles.

It is the fourth game of the season for Barkley with at least two touchdowns in the 2024 season, his best being three touchdowns in Week 1 in Philadelphia's 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Brian Robinson scored the only touchdown of the first half with a 1-yard carry, and the Commanders extended the lead early in the third quarter with a 45-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez.

Philadelphia scored 23 unanswered points in the second half, including Barkley's two touchdowns.

In a duel of youth and experience between quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts totaled 221 yards completing 18 of 28 passes for Philadelphia, while Jayden Daniels finished with 191 yards and a touchdown.

Daniels, 23 and in his first NFL season, threw his third interception of the year.

The Eagles extend their streak of consecutive victories to six, this one of particular importance since it came against their divisional rival in the NFC East, which they now lead with an 8-2 record, ahead of the Commanders, who sit at 7-4.