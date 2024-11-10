Messi's Inter Miami falls short and bids farewell to the title

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de noviembre, 2024

Leo Messi's Inter Miami was eliminated from the MLS playoffs after losing 3-2 to Atlanta United in the third game at Chase Stadium in Florida. The result gave Atlanta a 2-1 aggregate victory, securing their advancement.

Inter Miami will have to wait another year to win the title, despite having the best squad in the league, with stars such as Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

"We have been the most consistent team, we have beaten the points record. It's a good season, but what we wanted was to win these playoffs. It's a complicated day. We were superior, we dominated, but they came close four times and scored three goals. I hope it will serve us well for the future," said Alba after the match.

The match started in the best possible way for Inter Miami. When the clock reached the 17th minute, Marcelo Rojas scored after taking advantage of a rebound from rival goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

However, in the next four minutes, Atlanta turned the score around with two goals from Jamal Thiare.

The tie came from Inter Miami's star player in the second half. Messi scored off a header, making it 2-2. But just as Miami started to make a comeback, Atlanta’s Bartosz Slisz also scored off a header, taking advantage of Miami’s defensive error.

In the semifinals, Atlanta United will face the winner of the tie between Orlando City and New York City.