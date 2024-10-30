Copa Libertadores: Atlético Mineiro through to final after eliminating River Plate

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 30 de octubre, 2024

Atletico Mineiro became the first Copa Libertadores 2024 finalists after beating River Plate 3-0 on aggregate. The Brazilian team, which drew (0-0) at the Monumental Stadium, made their victory in the first leg (3-0) count to remain in with a chance of lifting the second title in their history.

The duel suffered a delay of about 20 minutes due to traffic jams and the spectacular welcome of the fans to the teams. River Plate had the complicated objective of turning the tie around and went for it from the start.

The Argentineans had many more chances to score than their opponents, but were unlucky. Atlético Mineiro had a strategy to prevent River Plate's comeback.

After eleven years without playing in a Copa Libertadores final, Atlético Mineiro - a team that has even had players of the stature of Ronaldinho in its ranks - returns to attempt to win its second title.

They will face Botafogo who, with the second leg against Peñarol still to be played, have the tie practically settled after winning the first leg 5-0. The final will be played on November 30 at the Monumental Stadium.