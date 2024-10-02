An epic Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in China

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 2 de octubre, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz was epic in China. The Spanish tennis player clinched his sixteenth title and made an incredible comeback beating Jannik Sinner, who was ranked number one, in the final of the Beijing ATP 500 (6-7, 6-4, 7-6). The match lasted around three and a half hours.

Blending moments of insecurity with flashes of brilliance, Alcaraz, 21, began the match with uncertainty. He finished the first set in a tie-break. From the second set on, the Spanish tennis player began to showcase his full his repertoire, taking control against his opponent, the defending champion in the Chinese capital.

In the third and final set, which also went to a tie-break, Alcaraz delivered the final blow to dethrone the 23-year-old Sinner from the Chinese crown, taking home the Beijing ATP 500 title.

It was the tenth time that two tennis players faced each other. With his victory, Alcaraz has now defeated the current world number one six times. The last time they faced off was in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2024. Alcaraz also beat Sinner on that occasion.