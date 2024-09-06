Argentina beats Chile in Mexico, USA and Canada 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6 de septiembre, 2024

The Argentine national team secured its sixth victory in the qualifying phase for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada and consolidated its place at the top of the standings. The squad led by Lionel Scaloni defeated Chile 3-0 at the Monumental Stadium.

The scoreboard did not change throughout the first half of the match. It was in the second half that we saw the three goals of the Albiceleste and, therefore, of the match, achieved Alexis Mac Allister (48th minute), Julián Álvarez (84th minute) and Paulo Dybala (91st minute).

"The first 30 minutes we were superior, but the last (of the first half) were not good. In the first play of the second half the team came out with a point to prove. We won well. The result is fair," summed up Scaloni.

Apart from the goal scorers, the performances of Rodrigo de Paul and Enzo Fernández, who commanded the Argentine midfield, were outstanding. On the Chilean side, Víctor Dávila was tireless in his efforts.

"These players are very good when they play with that quality and way of understanding soccer," Scaloni said at a press conference. "The key to this moment is that, how (Argentina) faces the matches, added to the fact that they play well."

With this victory, Argentina continues its good run, after being crowned champions in the last edition of the Copa America, where it beat Colombia in the final (1-0).

Tribute to Di María

The duel against Chile served for the Albiceleste to pay tribute to Ángel Di María, one of the best Argentine players of the last two decades, after he announced his retirement from the national team after the Copa América. Leo Messi, who is recovering from injury, sent him an affectionate message from Miami that was broadcast at the stadium.

"It's hard to talk, I have a lot of feelings inside. I went through difficult times and then I had many joys. I had the chance to play with several generations, to be with great players, the bad luck of not being able to win some tournaments and then win everything," said the left-footed winger, a native of Rosario. "I will be eternally grateful, I will continue to be on the outside, accompanying them. Now I'll be with you (the fans), by their side."

Di María, 36, has been one of the great architects of the triumphs in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the Copa América 2021 and 2024, in addition to winning gold at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. He is part of the last great generation of Argentine footballers led by Messi.