US Open: Jessica Pegula rallies to reach her first Grand Slam final against Sabalenka

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6 de septiembre, 2024

Unlike the men's draw, in the women's side of the US Open it has been common in recent years to see an American tennis player in the final, mainly thanks to the hegemony of Serena Williams. This season, once again, a local player will fight for the title, Jessica Pegula, who will play her first Grand Slam singles final.

The American tennis player, number six in the WTA rankings, had to give her all at the Arthur Ashe stadium against the tournament's big revelation, Karolína Muchová (number 52), and ended up winning in three sets (1-6, 6-4, 6-2).

The match started in the worst possible way. Pegula, who is living what is probably the best moment of her sporting career, was decisively defeated in the first set. However, instead of crumbling, the American lifted her head and fought through the adversity, mounting a comeback to reach the US Open final.

"I don't know how I turned it around, honestly. She played unbelievable at the beginning. I was almost in tears because it was embarrassing, I was getting destroyed," Pegula said. "But I got my legs back and by the end of the second set I started to play the way I wanted to play."

Sabalenka, the last stone on the road

Pegula will contest her first Grand Slam singles final with the support of her compatriots. And she will do so against Aryna Sabalenka, world number two, against whom she lost the final of the Cincinnati WTA 1000 a few weeks ago.

"It's crazy that we're meeting again in a final, but it's a sign of the great tennis we're playing. Aryna already showed how tough she is. Possibly,she's the favorite to win the trophy, but hopefully I can have a rematch of Cincinnati," Pegula said.

The Belarusian tennis player, who lost in last season's US Open final to Coco Gauff, vetoed an all American final by defeating Emma Navarro (No. 12) in two sets (6-3, 7-6).