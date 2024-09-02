US Open: Coco Gauff bids farewell, Emma Navarro dreams big

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 2 de septiembre, 2024

Coco Gauff followed in the footsteps of Novak Djokovic on Sunday by losing to Emma Navarro, leaving the final Grand Slam of the year without its reigning champions.

Gauff, who was looking to defend her only Grand Slam title, committed up to 19 double faults, some at crucial moments, and made 60 unforced errors. The match ended 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

"Mentally and emotionally I gave it my all," the number three in the ATP ranking told the press. She was also self-critical, acknowledging that she "would have liked to have served better." If she had done so, she assured, the result would have been different.

No champion in the men's draw has retained the trophy since Roger Federer's reign between 2004 and 2008, similarly, no female winner has done so since Serena Williams between 2012 and 2014, according to AFP.

Navarro dreams and believes

The solid victory against her compatriot, one of the favorites, reaffirms the great year Navarro is having and, sees her qualify for her first U.S. Open quarterfinals.

"I felt comfortable from the moment I stepped out on court, which surprised me a little bit," said the world number thirteen after the match. "I think I can play tennis with the best players in the world. I deserve to be on this stage."

The New Yorker will battle in the next round against Spain's Paula Badosa, who was also born in New York and moved here at the age of six. After Gauff's departure, however, the big favorites are Poland's Iga Swiatek and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka.