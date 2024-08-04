Scottie Scheffler makes a comeback to win gold in Paris 2024

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 4 de agosto, 2024

The current number one on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler, took the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after making a comeback on the final day to beat compatriot Xander Schauffele and Spain's Jon Rahm.

The American golfer displayed all his potential in the last nine holes, in which he made a memorable comeback with a nine-under 62.

With this victory at Le Golf National de Guyancourt in Paris that makes seven victories that Scheffler has achieved this season.

Finally, and despite having a good championship, Schauffele and Rahm were left without medals. In second place was British player Tommy Fleetwood and, in third place, the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama.