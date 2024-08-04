Scottie Scheffler makes a comeback to win gold in Paris 2024
The American golfer won on the last day against the British Tommy Fleetwood and the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm and Schauffele were left off the podium.
The current number one on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler, took the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after making a comeback on the final day to beat compatriot Xander Schauffele and Spain's Jon Rahm.
The American golfer displayed all his potential in the last nine holes, in which he made a memorable comeback with a nine-under 62.
With this victory at Le Golf National de Guyancourt in Paris that makes seven victories that Scheffler has achieved this season.
Finally, and despite having a good championship, Schauffele and Rahm were left without medals. In second place was British player Tommy Fleetwood and, in third place, the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama.