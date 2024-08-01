Carlos Alcaraz beats Paul and advances to the semifinals of Paris 2024

Published by AFP VozMedia Staff Verified by 1 de agosto, 2024

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reached the semifinals of the Olympic tennis games by beating American Tommy Paul in two sets (6-3, 7-6), a day after falling out of the doubles with Rafael Nadal.

The match started out even until Alcaraz led 3-2, with Paul serving when the first break occurred. While getting back on his feet, the American who was rushing to the net gave the Spaniard the break and the energy needed to close the set 6-3.

Alcaraz came into the quarterfinal match after playing a marathon day on Wednesday with singles and doubles, alongside Rafael Nadal.

With doubles out of the Olympic equation, Alcaraz seemed headed for a match without major difficulties.

But his opponent had other plans. A break and a 3-0 lead seemed to leave Paul on the way to the defining third set.

With a 5-3 and serve, the American suffered from Alcaraz's comeback.

Winning points and a new level of intensity from the Spaniard, everything tied 6-6 straight to a tiebreak, where the four-time Grand Slam winner was able to overcome Paul's momentum to take the set and the match.