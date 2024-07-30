Simone Biles leads US to team gold in gymnastics in Paris

Published by AFP VozMedia Staff Verified by 30 de julio, 2024

Simone Biles won her first gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics as she led Team USA to recapture the artistic gymnastics team title, returning it to the top of the podium for the first time since Rio 2016.

Recovered from the bitter experience of Tokyo, Biles won the fifth Olympic gold of her career after a final in which the silver went to Italy and the bronze to Brazil. The latter earned the first Olympic team medal in its history in gymnastics.

With the team gold, which the United States lost three years ago to the Russians, who are absent in Paris, Biles takes the first step to reconquer the Olympic empire she built in Rio 2016, when the world discovered what gymnasts had already known for some time, that this petite, smily athlete was not like the others.

Biles' time in Paris will continue on Thursday, when the final of the individual all-around, the event that crowns the most complete gymnast, takes place.

Winner of six world titles in this discipline, and Olympic gold at Rio 2016, Biles also led Sunday's standings, ahead of Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who on Tuesday led her team to a historic bronze for Brazilian gymnastics.

World runners-up last year, the South Americans had a strong performance in the final in which they ended up staging a strong comeback to surpass Great Britain.