Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting that took place at a Halloween store located inside a shopping mall in the city of Fairfield, California, about 46 miles north of San Francisco.

So far, one person has died and six others were injured, three of whom are in critical condition.

"The crime scene remains the site of intense police activity, and the investigation is ongoing," said Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall in remarks reported by AFP.

At this time, police have not identified the "suspect or suspects," Marshall added.

The shooting, which took place at a Spirit Halloween store, occurred just a few hours before the start of Halloween, which is celebrated in the United States this Saturday.