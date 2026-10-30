The American journalist and producer Linda Mason has died at the age of 84, after a career spanning nearly five decades at CBS News, where she became the first woman to serve as a producer for the CBS Evening News.

The network CBS News confirmed her death on Thursday and stated that Mason died Wednesday night, surrounded by her family. The cause of death was not publicly disclosed.

Considered a key figure in the evolution of American television journalism, Mason spent much of her career behind the scenes, directing international coverage, news programs and special projects.

A career that broke barriers in television

Born in Middletown, New York, Mason began her career at the Providence Journal before joining CBS News in 1966 as an assistant in the radio news department.

In 1971, she made history by becoming the first female field producer for the CBS Evening News, one of the most important news programs on American television.

She later served as a senior producer for the news program from 1980 to 1986, during which time she worked with renowned anchors such as Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather.

From 1987 to 1992, she served as executive producer of CBS Sunday Morning, where she oversaw international events such as then-President Ronald Reagan's visit to the Soviet Union, the funeral of Japanese Emperor Hirohito, and the political tensions in China leading up to the Tiananmen Square protests.

A career recognized with 13 Emmy Awards

Mason also spearheaded productions such as CBS Reports, Eye to Eye, and special episodes commemorating the program 60 Minutes.

In addition to her journalistic work, she held executive positions related to public affairs and editorial standards at CBS News, where she helped revise the network's ethical guidelines.

Throughout her career, she received 13 Emmy Awards, three Peabody Awards, an Edward R. Murrow Award, and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, among other honors.

Her career set a precedent for the inclusion of women in leadership roles in the production and direction of American television journalism.