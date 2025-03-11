Border Patrol arrests Gulf Cartel member in Rio Grande Valley

Published by Agustina Blanco 11 de marzo, 2025

In a joint operation Tuesday in the Rio Grande Valley, agents from the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) and U.S. marshals arrested a Mexican national with an extensive criminal record.

The individual, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was arrested for his alleged involvement in multiple criminal activities, including illegal re-entry into the United States after having been previously deported.

The arrest took place as part of a collaboration between federal law enforcement agencies, highlighting the coordinated work between the USBP and the U.S. Marshals Service. According to information shared by authorities, like the Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, Michael Banks, the subject had not only been deported in the past, but was also linked to immigrant smuggling operations and was an active member of both the Gulf Cartel and the gang known as "Paisas."

The detainee now faces federal charges of illegal reentry under Title 8 U.S. Code section 1326 (8 USC § 1326), an offense that can carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, depending on the individual's criminal history and the circumstances of the case. This law applies to individuals who, having been deported or removed from the United States, attempt to re-enter the country without legal authorization.

The Rio Grande Valley, a strategic region on the Texas-Mexico border, is known to be a hot spot for human and drug smuggling and trafficking activities.

This arrest adds to a series of recent actions by U.S. authorities aimed at dismantling criminal networks operating on both sides of the border.