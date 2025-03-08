Investigators reveal Gene Hackman died of heart disease following his wife's death from hantavirus

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 7 de marzo, 2025

Authorities in New Mexico confirmed Friday the details behind the deaths of iconic actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa Hackman, who were found lifeless in their home on February 26, along with one of their dogs.

Hackman, 95, succumbed to a cardiovascular disease known as hypertensive atherosclerosis, significantly aggravated by advanced Alzheimer's disease. Meanwhile, Betsy, 63, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare rodent-borne infection. The estimated dates of their deaths are Feb. 18 for Gene and Feb. 11 for Betsy, according to data compiled by authorities.

Chief medical investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell, conducted a full autopsy on Hackman's body Feb. 27, revealing an extremely deteriorated health picture.

"Severe heart disease, including multiple surgical procedures involving the heart, evidence of prior heart attacks, and severe changes of the kidneys due to chronic high blood pressure", Jarrell explained.

In addition, examination of the brain confirmed "advanced Alzheimer's disease as well as blood vessel changes in the brain secondary to chronic high blood pressure."

Data from his pacemaker indicated an "abnormal rhythm of atrial fibrillation" on February 18, the date considered his probable day of death.

As for Betsy Hackman, the New Mexico Department of Health determined that her death was from natural causes, attributed to hantavirus, a disease that is not transmitted between humans, but is contracted by exposure to rodent droppings, particularly certain species of mice.

"Initial symptoms include flu-like symptoms consisting of fever, muscle aches, cough, sometimes vomiting and diarrhea that can progress to shortness of breath and cardiac or heart failure and lung failure", Jarrell said. According to Dr. Erin Phipps, a veterinarian with the state Department of Health, New Mexico records between one and seven cases annually of this infection, with a total of 136 cases over the past 50 years, 42% of which have been fatal.

Circumstances suggest that Betsy died first, around Feb. 11, leaving Gene alone in the house for about a week. Jarrell noted that, given Hackman's advanced Alzheimer's, "it's quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased."

The actor's autopsy showed no signs of dehydration, although it did detect impaired kidney function and the absence of food in his stomach, indicating that he had not eaten recently. "He was in a very poor state of health, and he had significant heart disease. And I think ultimately that is what resulted in his death," the physician said.

Initially, the couple's deaths were deemed "suspicious" by detectives, leading to a thorough criminal investigation. However, autopsies revealed no external trauma, and tests ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning following an inspection by the Santa Fe Fire Department and the New Mexico Gas Company. Although a small gas leak was found on a stove burner and several appliance violations in the home, these were not considered lethal.

Gene Hackman, an Oscar winner for his role in 'The French Connection' (1971), and Betsy Arakawa, who shared more than 30 years of marriage, lived in an isolated house in Santa Fe. His death has shocked the community and fans of the legendary actor, whose health was already notably compromised.

The case remains open pending final toxicology results, but authorities appear to be leaning toward a conclusion of natural causes in both deaths.